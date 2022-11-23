Police in Kampala has started investigating circumstances under which five family members were killed in a fire that gutted their house at night.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened in Yoka zone, Bukasa parish in Makindye division of Kampala when five family members including the head, his wife and three children perished in a fire that started at around 2am while in deep sleep.

“It is alleged that the fire started from an unattended candle from a makeshift house of Ogola Charles who deals in picking plastics and later spread to the house of Luyomba Steven 50, killing everyone,”Owoyesigyire said.

The police identified the deceased as Steven Luyomba, 50, his wife Nafula Doreen 35, Lubega Sumei, 16, Naiga Edith 15 and one Andrew, all Luyomba’s children.

He noted that whereas the police fire prevention and rescue services was alerted and managed to extinguish the flames, it was too late as the five family members had perished in the fire.

“We, however, caution the public against leaving fires unattended as they are dangerous to others in case of an accident.”

The incident points to the danger posed by leaving candles unattended to, especially at night.

In the instant case, the deceased family was staying hear a makeshift store dealing in plastics whose owner left behind a candle that could have burnt out and in the process fire caught the plastics and later spread to the nearby house.