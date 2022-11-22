Ugandan artisans will have an opportunity to showcase and sell some of their products during the forthcoming handcrafts expo in Kampala.

The expo to run between November, 24 and 26 and organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities with support from the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) will also be used as platform to promote Uganda’s tourism, art, and culture.

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is expected to open the expo organised under the theme, “Rethinking tourism through culture and creative hands.”

“This is important for tourism and the host communities because every time someone travels, they want to bring back a souvenir or handcraft from their trip to remind them of the places they have visited, and in the process, they buy some crafts and souvenirs, which increases the incomes of the producers and sellers,” said Doreen S. Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism.

She noted that the expo will present a rare opportunity to for the people involved in the business to meet new clients, network, and discuss business opportunities with potential local and regional purchasers as stakeholders in the handicraft and souvenir sector come together, including service providers along the sector’s value chain.

‘’The majority of those participating are young men and women, and through this Expo, among other things, we want to see their products and the support they require. We look forward to growing Uganda’s handicraft and souvenir sectors because the country has abundant mineral resources, including clay, which is used to make ceramics.”

According to officials, the focus of this year’s expo is to assist the creation of useful goods that are in demand on both the domestic and international markets but also help in diversification of products, increased value addition, quality improvement, and market knowledge will all be highlighted in interventions.

“During the expo, the general public will attest to the authenticity of a variety of products made in Uganda, including mats, bags, wood carvings, ceramics, jewelry, fashion accessories, textiles, cow horn products, leather products, music instruments, baskets, bark cloth products, coffee, leather products, horticulture, and tourism, among others, and produced in particular by Ugandan artisans.”

This year’s expo will feature participation from more than 100 companies from all over Uganda, all of which will display only local products.

Organisers have also said that about 10,000 people will be the target audience for the exhibition, including buyers and trade visitors from businesses like hotels, restaurants, and private firms as well as exporters and promoters.

Uganda has stationed herself as the best place for travelers to experience the uniqueness of planet earth but in one place.

Under the tagline ”Explore Uganda”, the Pearl of Africa targets not only tourists but rather travelers who stay in the country for more than one day but also spend money as they experience the unique natural, cultural and historical attractions in the world.

For example, 54% of the Mountain gorillas in the world are found in Uganda. Apart from the Big Five – lion, leopard, giraffe, elephant and giraffe – travelers track and habituate the Big Two; mountain gorillas and chimpanzees.

World over, Ugandans are also recognized as the friendliest people in the world with a rich cultural heritage, with over 50 tribes. The destination offers a captivating tourism experience packed with unforgettable memories for adventure-seekers such as water-rafting, bungee jumping, mountaineering, nature walks and for avid bird-watchers, Uganda is a home for 1,090 bird species, which is 50% of the bird species in Africa.

The handcraft is expo will be yet another platform to bring travelers to Uganda to experience the different cultures through art pieces as they marvel at the beauty that the country is.