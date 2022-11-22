Police in Kyegegwa has registered a case of Innocent Kibwetere, a peasant of Bujunjura, Ruhangire parish, who allegedly murdered his wife over use of family planning medication.

Facts gathered indicate that the incident happened on the night of November 11, after Kibwetere, 47, allegedly hit his wife with a blunt object, which caused an acute brain injury, that killed her instantly

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspect became aggressive after learning that his wife, Ronius Twikirize, 25, had started using family planning medication, following an earlier miscarriage.

Enanga noted that after the murder incident, the suspect hid Twikirize’s body for four days, before informing the deceased’s sister about what had transpired.

“After four days with the stuffed body of the deceased, the suspect called her sister-in-law on November 15, 2022, and told her how she has killed her sister, during a domestic fight,” Enanga said.

The mouthpiece further noted that the matter was reported at Kazinga police, who responded and recovered the body of the victim and took it to Kyegegwa Hospital for further post mortem, while the suspect was arrested.

”The suspect was also arrested and subjected to medical examination. He was found to be normal and well oriented, and is to be charged with murder,” he said.

Following the incident, Enanga cautioned partners against losing their sense of humanity and respect of others.

He also advised partners to always seek help from police authorities whenever they face challenges in their relationships/ marriages.

“We continue to advise partners in a toxic violent domestic setting to always seek help from the Child and Family Protection Unit, the nearest Police Station, Probation offices or NGOs advocating from family rights when it is still early. Remember it is your life and not any others,” the police mouthpiece advised.