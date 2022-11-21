The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chairperson, Robert Menendez, is under investigation by Federal Prosecutors for allegedly receiving bribes from individuals in exchange for favours.

According to sources, Menendez, the New Jersey Senator is being looked into together with his wife Nadine Arslanian for taking gifts from people who want political favours and exclusive business deals with the US government.

This is after investigations into Businessman Wael Hana, a beef exporter to Egypt and associate of Menendez’s wife pointed to alleged lobbying from a US official.

It is alleged that Menendez also accepted nearly $1 million in flights on a private jet, vacations, and other gifts from Florida ophthalmologist Dr Salomon Melgen in exchange for acquiring visas for the doctor’s foreign girlfriends.

Menendez is also said to have received hefty political donations in exchange for helping Melgen secure lucrative government contracts.

Menendez, the Chairperson of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations recently petitioned President Joe Biden asking him to withdraw an invitation to President Museveni ahead of the 2022 US-Africa Leaders’ summit over alleged violation of human rights in Uganda.

In the March 28, 2022 letter Menendez also wanted Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba sanctioned by the US for his alleged participation in the torture of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaijja.

Menendez argued that Museveni has twice changed the constitution to suit his needs, impeded democratic processes, turned a blind eye to rampant corruption, and subjected civil society, and political leaders to illegal detention, violence and torture with impunity.