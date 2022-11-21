Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has resumed spot checks for the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS) compliance, with the primary target being supermarkets countrywide.

In a statement, the assistant commissioner public and corporate affairs at URA, Ibrahim Bbossa said during these visits, their officials will be sensitising and providing support services to ensure businesses use EFRIS and issue fiscalized receipts and invoices to their customers.

“URA is carrying out this exercise to support businesses that are having challenges using the EFRIS while helping those that are not yet on EFRIS to embrace it. We urge the general public to buy goods and services from businesses that are using EFRIS and to further demand for fiscalized receipts and invoice,” he said.

Bbosa explained that a fiscalised receipt is proof that the tax one has paid has gone directly into the consolidated fund.

He encouraged business owners to take advantage of this exercise and get their tax affairs in order from the comfort of their working spaces. This will also help them avoid inconveniences caused by non-compliance.

In 2020, URA rolled out EFRIS to provide electronic tax solutions. The system is designed to improve business efficiencies and reduce the cost of compliance through improved record keeping among taxpayers and mitigate tax administration shortfalls while promoting efficiency.

It allows one to safely, easily and at no cost issue electronic tax documents and check their validity, by logging onto the system or the URA web portal.