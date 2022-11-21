By Richard Ndagije

Uganda Boxing Federation will welcome the International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev next week on November 30 2022.

Uganda will be the first African country to be visited by the President of the International Boxing Association, Kremlev few weeks after attaining office for his second term.

Invited by the President of Uganda Boxing Federation, Moses Muhangi, Kremlev’s visit aims to strengthen the sport, build capacity, and strengthen ties with the international body.

Kremlev will grace the Uganda National Novice Boxing Championship finals organized by UBF and discuss how to better the game with the federation.

Over 700 boxers from different clubs are participating in the National Novices Competition that started on Sunday, 20th November 2022, in Lugogo hockey ground.

The week-long event, graced by amateur boxers, is intended to develop talents as boxers are eyeing bigger competitions.

“For novices, anyone doing boxing, and you have a mission and an ambition in boxing, this is your time,” Muhangi said.

He added that the novices have up to 1000 boxers coming through in given weight classes.

These classes could have 30 boxers, where one ought to be in the top 4 of those 30 for you to qualify for the intermediates that will later qualify the participants for the opens.