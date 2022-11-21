Over 30,000 people risk being evicted after an Indian businessman allegedly illegally secured a land title covering 3,400 acres of government land.

Residents noticed something was amiss after three unknown Indian nationals started touring the land and taking photographs of their houses on their mobile phones. The Indians were accompanied by four Ugandans who reside in the area.

The LC 3 chairman Kizibu sub county Ali Kiganira urged relevant officials to intervene urgently since the matter is likely to cause bloodshed.

“There are people who are benefiting from this deal and have spies who record whatever is being spoken amongst members of the community “he said

Kiganira said he suspects there could be a clique of officials at Mayuge district headquarters who must have connived with the Indian businessman to forge documents in order to secure a land title.

The land title covers 48 villages in the two sub counties of Kizibu and Bwondha town council in Mayuge district.

The resident district commissioner Mayuge,Gulume Balyeino promised to investigate the matter and ensure all those behind the forgery of the land title are arrested.

Balyeino also instructed three local council officials to immediately hand over their official stamps to police within two days from today or else risk being arrested.

“These local council officials abused their offices by signing against documents allow the Indian secure a land title knowing it is illegal,“ he said.

He said a general inquiry file has been set up at Mayuge central police station to record statements of people who received letters purportedly from the principal private secretary to President Yoweri Museveni asking people to take over the land.

“We want to know who is behind giving out of these forged letters,“ he said.

The Bwondha town council chairman, Akimu Irumba accused district officials of simply looking back as locals are being threatened with eviction.

“Instead of coming in to halt the entire process these people are just looking on,“ he said.

Irumba said the majority of the locals have lived on the same land for over 60 years after inheriting it from their grandparents.

The member of parliament Bunya south,Idd Isabirye said he has been receiving intimidating calls from some anonymous people asking him to avoid interfering with the issue of eviction of his constituents.

“Am not ready to be threatened because you entrusted me with your vote to go and represent you on any issues of concern,“ he said.

Isabirye asked people to remain calm as the issue was being handled by relevant government officials.

He said three other people had secured land titles for the remaining 4600 acres of land in three other sub counties within the same Bunya south constituency.

“We don’t know who is behind all these forgeries “he said.

The third deputy prime minister Rukia Nakdama who is also the woman member of parliament Mayuge said she had instructed relevant authorities to cancel the land titles that were illegally secured.

Nakadama urged locals not to panic since President Yoweri Museveni had earlier during Bishop Kyando Memorial Day instructed the Prime Minister Robina Nabanja to officially hand over the same land to the tenants.

She denied allegations being spread around saying she was blocking the evictions since she also owns thirty acres of land planted with trees.

“If I have any land with trees in this constituency then let them take it away with whatever is planted on it,” she said

Nakadama promised to present the matter before parliament to ensure all officials involved in the dubious transactions within the lands ministry are arrested and prosecuted before courts of law.