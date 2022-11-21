The Ministry of Internal Affairs has dismissed as untrue reports that Ugandans abroad are asked for visas before being allowed back into the country.

While appearing on a local radio, Nakaseke South MP, Luttamaguzi Ssemakula said it is appalling that Ugandans abroad are asked by government to provide visas before being allowed back home.

“Government has brought a law that Ugandans in diaspora must pay for visas before returning home. I have so many who were denied entrance to Uganda from Belgium for not having visa. They were asked to first apply for visas online which is appalling,”Luttamaguzi said last week.

However, addressing journalists on Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi blasted the legislator for misleading the public.

“Those are false claims and very wild. As a Member of Parliament clearly knows his claims are not true and he is misinforming the public. I wish to categorically make it clear that Ugandans returning home will never be asked for visas,”Mundeyi said.

“These comments (by Luttamaguzi) were made out of lack of knowledge yet we expect politicians to have knowledge. Coming to media to misinform the public is not allowed coming from a whole Member of Parliament.”

Mundeyi challenged the legislator to provide tangible evidence to show a Ugandan asked for a visa before returning home.

Former Ugandans

The Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson explained that only former Ugandan citizens who want to come to the country are the ones asked for visas.

“Those Ugandans who have renounced their citizenship when they went to diaspora and became citizens of other countries are asked for visas. Those ones carrying passports of other countries are the ones asked for visas,”Mundeyi said.

He noted that those who renounce Ugandan citizenship are called former Ugandans and must pay for visas before coming to Uganda.

Mundeyi also explained that those who renounced Ugandan citizenship and carry passports from other countries must pay the mandatory $50 for visas before being allowed into the country, adding that in order to again become Ugandans citizens; they must apply for dual citizenship.

“You will find somebody carrying a British passport but speaking Luganda. He is not a Ugandan citizen. However, a citizen who wants to acquire citizenship of another country but also retain his Ugandan citizenship (dual citizenship), they must give a notice in writing to the immigration board of his application for the citizenship of another country.”

He explained that one cannot be allowed to hold dual citizenship if they are citizens of countries that don’t allow dual citizenship like Russia, China and Pakistan among others.

Mundeyi however warned that dual citizenship deprives one of certain rights like standing for presidency in Uganda.