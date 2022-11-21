Equity Bank Uganda Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Anthony Kituuka as the new Managing Director with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment Mr Kituuka served as the Executive Director Equity Bank Uganda Limited from 2016. He previously served as the Executive Director for Regional Subsidiaries from 2014 to 2016. He is a career banker with over fifteen years of experience. He holds an MBA in Oil and Gas from Middlesex University, London and a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics and Applied Economics from Makerere University, Uganda.

He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Certificate (FCCA) and has completed an Advanced Management Program from Strathmore, Lagos and IESE (Spain) Business Schools as well as several other executive leadership programs at Gordon Institute of Business and INSEAD.

The announcement, which was made by the Board of Directors, follows the promotion of Samuel Kirubi who was the Managing Director to the position of Group Chief Operating Officer at the Equity Group Holdings Plc.

Mr Mark Ocitti Chairman Equity Bank Uganda while welcoming Mr Kituuka to his new role said,” We are happy to announce the appointment of Anthony Kituuka as the new Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda with immediate effect subject to Bank of Uganda approval. We are confident that Anthony will build on his institutional knowledge and the work together with his immediate predecessor and Equity Uganda staff to push Equity Uganda to the next level of growth. We are confident that his experience in banking and the corporate world will enable him to lead the bank to scale and serve more people in pursuit of our purpose of transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation.”

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Samuel Kirubi for his leadership that saw Equity Bank Uganda turnaround and grew to be the 6th largest bank in deposits and assets and move from position 16 to the 5th most profitable bank in Uganda in a record seven years,” added Mr Ocitti.

Equity Bank Uganda began its operations in 2008 and is regulated by Bank of Uganda. The Bank has its Head Office in Kampala and a network of 47 branches, 7,248 Equiduuka agents, 8,021 merchants and 52 ATMs spread across the country and serving over 1.7 million customers.

Equity Bank Uganda is a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc, a financial services company listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange, and Rwanda Stock Exchange. In addition to Equity Bank Uganda, the Group has banking subsidiaries in, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, DRC, South Sudan and a Commercial Representative Office in Ethiopia; with additional non-banking subsidiaries engaged in the provision of investment banking, custodial, insurance agency, philanthropy, consulting, and infrastructure services.