A soldier believed to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo armed forces was shot dead yesterday inside Rwanda after crossing into the country and shooting at local security forces.

According to the government of Rwanda, the man crossed the border between Goma and Eastern DRC called the petite barriere” entered the Rubavu district at around 1:00 am before shooting at Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) guard towers.

“He was shot dead by RDF patrol before causing any casualties,” a statement from Rwandan authorities reads.

The Congolese government also disowned the unidentified man, insisting that there has not been a report of a missing soldier on duty attached to the forces.

This development comes weeks after a military fighter jet attached to the DRCarmy mistakenly landed at an airport in neighbouring Rwanda to spark off a new phase of tension between the two countries.

According to reports, the fighter jet, a Sukhoi-25 is said to have violated Rwandan airspace when it landed at Rubavu Airport in Rwanda at 11:20 am before flying away shortly.