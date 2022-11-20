Family members of the late Democratic Party stalwart Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere have revealed that the former Presidential aspirant willed to be buried modestly, turning down a directive from President Museveni for an official burial.

According to a directive carried through the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda, President Museveni had ordered an official burial for Ssemogerere.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the directive, Ssemogerere’s body was to be taken to parliament and Kololo airstrip respectively for public mourning and eulogies.

However, a meeting between Babalanda and family members headed by John Kawanga, and Ssemogerere’s widow Germina Namatovu Ssemogerere turned down the offer, citing that the deceased had different wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They wanted the body to be taken to parliament and Kololo and those other government functions, but we have assured them that Ssemogerere (the late) was a modest man who willed to be buried so. The President has called me and assured me that it is okay for us to proceed the way we had planned earlier irrespective of the directive,” John Kawanga said.

On her part, Germina Namatovu explained that her deceased husband was not the type that loved splashy, flamboyant or pompous things, hence would never have accepted a state funeral.

“He told us not to take his body in State, that is his Will and we shall hold onto it,” she said.