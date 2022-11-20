Crown Beverages Limited has announced the launch of Aquafina enriched drinking water. The water is expertly processed ensuring only the essential elements and minerals remain, resulting in a clear, pure and perfect tasting water.

Aquafina was first launched in the USA in 1994. Over the last two decades it has expanded into Asia, UAE, and most recently Africa. The launch event was held at the Crown Beverages Limited Plant in Kakungulu, Sisa.

The press launch was hosted by the chairman of Crown Beverages Limited, Amos Nzeyi and among those invited were various corporate partners as well as guests from the media fraternity.

There was a plant tour of the Kakungulu site as well as a viewing of the Aquafina production line in action. The guests were treated to a cocktail and light entertainment thereafter, and each received a sample of the product to take home with them.

Aquafina is available in a 500ml pack at a recommended retail price of Shs 1000 countrywide.