Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has urged air traffic controllers in Uganda to make their profession known to members of the public as a way of ensuring many join it.

“You are our unsung heroes in air transport but you need to talk about yourselves because people don’t know you. You need to organize some programs on these media houses. That way, you will be able to attract more people to the profession,” Gen Katumba said.

The Works and Transport Minister who also doubles as the Uganda Air Traffic Controllers Association (UGATCA) joined the association to celebrate 100 years of the profession worldwide during a function held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Gen Katumba expressed concern that Uganda currently has not more than 110 air traffic controllers but not many members of the public know about the profession to be able to get motivation to join it.

He insisted that there needs to be a deliberate move by air traffic controllers to popularize their profession.

“It is a growing profession but age catches up and many are going. We need to keep feeding into the profession so that we don’t lose out when times change. Go to schools during career talks so that you can sell your profession.”

“Feel proud of what you are doing. When I was still active in the military, I always felt proud to be an officer. That’s what I went out to do as my profession. You too must be proud of what you are doing as air traffic controllers. Make the profession popular,” Gen Katumba said.

He urged air traffic controllers to use their association, UGATCA to help them seek for better working conditions and have their challenges addressed but warned them against using it for industrial action.

The UGATCA patron however noted that there is need for air traffic controllers to demand for a facility where they relax from before they go for their duties, just like pilots do.

“Sometimes you deal with very rude pilots but somebody must keep their head cool and that is you the air traffic controllers. You must have that kind of working environment that is conducive to ensure your mind is in one state. You need to have areas of comfort before going for work.”

Behind the scene heroes

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority(UCAA) board chairperson, retired justice Dr. Steven Kavuma hailed air traffic controllers for a great job they play in ensuring safety in the air and on ground.

“The advice and instructions you issue to pilots enable them to avoid collision and ensure expeditious and orderly flow of aircraft in the airspace. You are the unsung behind the scenes heroes that have over the years done everything in your means to ensure passengers and cargo are safely and efficiently flown to their destinations,” Justice Kavuma said.

He noted that as a sign of commitment to improve safety in air traffic management, UCAA is in the process of upgrading the VHF Extended Radio Network and that it will handle installations in Entebbe, Soroti, Gulu, Masindi and Kasese in order to further improve reliability and coverage of communication between pilots and controllers.

The UCAA deputy Director General, Olive Birungi Lumonya said they employ 110 air traffic controllers but expressed concern that only 12 of these, representing 11% are female.

“We are optimistic that this percentage will further be increased in years to come. Air traffic control is one of those unique professions which has over the years been male dominated but we are happy that at UCAA, we are slowly but surely breaking that barrier,”Lumonya said.

She noted that recent global studies indicate that only 20% of countries in the world have a female representation of more than 20% female controllers, the other 80% of countries have less than 20% female air traffic controllers.

“Therefore as we celebrate 100 years, of air traffic controlling, I propose a special toast and thumbs up to our female controllers.”

She noted that UCAA is cognizant of the importance of air traffic control to safety in aviation and is committed to improving the welfare and working conditions of staff in this and all areas.

The deputy UCAA Director General revealed that the area control position was recently separated from the approach control position and new air traffic control consoles installed in the three working areas of area, tower and approach.

The Uganda Air Traffic Controllers Association (UGATCA) president, Tony Kepler Ssenkubuge said over the years, air traffic control has transformed for the better.

“We contribute to the aviation industry by ensuring safe, secure and efficient air traffic services that facilitate air navigation for international air transport. As a professional association, UGATCA champions and continues to pursue aspirations as spelt out by our mother body IFATCA to promote safety, efficiency and regularity in international air navigation,” Ssenkubuge.

“It is my commitment and that of the air traffic control fraternity in Uganda to assure the world that we will continue to work with dedication and commitment to ensure Ugandan airspace is safe, secure and efficient in support of the international air transport system.”

100 years celebration

The world this year celebrates 100 years of air traffic navigation with each country organizing its own celebration for the air traffic controllers.

Air traffic control activities were first conducted in the year 1922 when Croydon Airport and Le Bourget set up its first Air Traffic Control position for flights between Croydon (London, U.K) and Le Bourget (Paris, France).

Croydon airfield began a few years before as a grass field where the runway profile dipped in such a way that aircraft disappeared from sight from the aerodrome buildings. In its early year’s aerial smugglers used this to their advantage.

But the airfield, originally known as Customs airport for London, quickly became the departure point for passenger flights to and from Paris, Belgium, Germany and then in 1926 the first ‘many stops’ flight to India.

Some initial attempts at setting up passenger services were not successful. One company flew two Westland Limousines carrying three passengers from London to Paris and was quickly liquidated after less than two months.

Later came government intervention with subsidies to build the new emerging transport industry. Initial flights to the continent by companies Handley Page Transport and Instone Company cost around £6 one-way and £12 for a return trip.

The French companies flying this route were Compagnie de Messageries Aeriennes and Compagnies des Grands Express Acriens, later merged into Air Union and then Air France.

Belgium flights were operated by SNETA (later to become Sabena) which started passenger operations in May 1920.

During 1921-22 Air Traffic Control began with some former pilots taking charge of providing initial services. Lt. E.H “Bill” Lawford, “Jimmy” Jeffs, Commander Deacon, Cpt. Morkam and Mr Russel. Later joined by another former pilot from Instome H.W Chattaway they are listed as the first controllers. Marconi later provided the first air-to-ground radio system at Croydon.

ATC Network would like to congratulate all industry colleagues on this 100 years of ATC and celebrate this special Air Traffic Controller’s day.