The biggest beneficiary of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere could be (arguably) President Yoweri Museveni, a man who started life in politics while Ssemogerere was far deep into it.

President Museveni, it could be argued would not be President today, if the 1980 election results were announced with a trickle of honesty.

Ssemogerere before his death yesterday had attempted to be President twice albeit without success, but on both occasions, Museveni was a runner! Initially of less significance, and later of great significance.

In the most show of the world’s unfairness, Ssemogerere stood for the presidency with Museveni in 1996, having made the pathway for the latter in 1980 and now putting himself in a pitiable position only 16 years later!

Museveni would have had an election worth forgetting in 1980 based on his abysmal performance, while Ssemogerere, like many people state, won the election but was too soft to say it loud, in the end succumbing to the sinister moves by Obote and his group, to the extent that he went to serve them.

Ssemogerere was advised not to constitute a parliament, while Museveni, Kayira and the group dangled the idea of a bush war in his smiley face, but he chose none of the options, instead insisting on national unity! Alas, such a choice was indeed magnanimous, on both sides by the way.

It is here that Ssemogerere gave birth to Museveni, who studied the tides and refused to swim, instead choosing a guerrilla war. Ssemogerere’s love for peace took precedence of the general wave of interest and could have made him a temporary darling of the UPC proponents but Museveni, in the long run, would emerge victorious by jumping on Ssemogerere’s would-be options.

Following the overthrow of Obote, Ssemogerere had yet another chance and he chose peace, constantly engaging in talks with the Okello brothers (Bazilio and Tito) and imploring them to set Uganda on an election path.

For a man who had had his victory snatched in his face just 5 years ago, Ssemogerere was without suspect, with so much zeal that so many things could still happen, with elections on the cards and peace talks with Museveni on the other side.

Ssemogere made the top delegation to the Nairobi peace talks in which Museveni was the antagonist. At the meeting, they proposed that Museveni who by now had spent a good couple of years in the bush becomes Vice President.

In a peace-loving mind, Ssemogerere was being logical, yet once again playing to Museveni’s script who would never have wasted a bush war only to be someone’s deputy!

This is the second time he was making this “peaceful” mistake, initially in Moshi in 1971, Ssemogerere had insisted to the Obotes that a transitional process be kickstarted and it would be climaxed by the 1980 elections, and it played in Obote’s hands.

But again, for his endless love for peace, Ssemogerere again was speaking to Museveni despite the latter refusing to follow the resolutions from Nairobi.

When Museveni took power, he was very keen to legitimize himself by seeking peaceful popular individuals like Ssemogerere. He sent Winnie Byanyima and Col Kaka Bagyenda to fetch Ssemogerere. After the meeting, Ssemogerere was a minister for Internal Affairs in Museveni’s regime.

Ssemogerere served in Museveni’s government until 1996 when he hopped off the bus and stood against Museveni after bringing together two sworn enemy parties of the UPC (Uganda People’s Congress) and DP (Democratic Party) in what was now called Inter-Party Forces Cooperation (IPFC).

To see both parties in one pod was an unexpected development only possible to the likes of Ssemogerere but was not enough to beat Museveni who actually won even at Ssemogerere’s polling station.

Ssemogerere once again was staring at defeat and refusing to accept the returns of it, but that would be all, he refused to protest or go to court, and in the end, he lost prominent members of his team including Maria Mutagamba who was later appointed Minister by Museveni to Ssemogerere’s frustration.

President Museveni has indeed been a direct beneficiary of Ssemogerere’s love for peace and patience and has exploited so much of it. Museveni has said his bits about Ssemogerere, whom he respects as an elite, but insists is economical with truth and ideology.

Ssemogerere on his part acknowledges that he has had a patience disease, he has suffered from having to work with people for the sake of the country’s well-being, and now leaves for a long-lasting sleep on a legacy of peace and unity.

Ssemogerere’s run-ins with Museveni can easily be concluded in the former’s rumblings;

“I have been a patient person in public life. I thought this was the best thing for this country. I have spent time with people I don’t agree with for the sake of democracy. I have not known a time before or after independence when people of different political beliefs, religions and nationalities have come together for once. Now all this has been shattered by the stubbornness of Yoweri Museveni.”