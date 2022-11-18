Record Uganda Premier League champions, SC Villa have been docked two points and two goals over fan violence during their 2-1 loss against Wakiso Giants earlier this week at Wankulukuku.

It was a chaotic scene at Wankulukuku on November 15 as SC Villa’s perfect home record was dented by Wakiso Giants , prompting rowdy fans to pelt stones towards match officials.

It needed police’s intervention by firing teargas to calm the situation .

However, in a decision by the FUFA Competition Disciplinary Panel, the home side was blamed over the violence by fans that saw the Wakiso Giants team doctor injured after he was hit with a stone.

“An immediate deduction of two points and two (2) goals from those already accumulated by the club,” the competition disciplinary panel said in its ruling.

The panel explained that during the half time interval match officials were denied access to the dressing room by the home team fans who “were violent, throwing stones and bottles.”

The disciplinary panel also noted that after the match, the fans continued to throw bottles at match officials as they walked from the field of play to the dressing room which prompted police into action.

“The fans poured urine at the match officials while in the dressing room through the windows.”

Decision

The FUFA competitions disciplinary panel said that when asked to defend itself over the claims, SC Villa admitted all the charges.

Consequently, the record league champions have been punished over the fan violence.

“Five StarTimes Uganda Premier League home matches for SC Villa will be played in a closed stadium in a neutral territory outside the jurisdiction of the FUFA Regional Football Associations of Kampala, Buganda and Eastern and at a stadium already licensed for the 2022/3 StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches,” the disciplinary panel ruled.

This is addition to deduction of two points and two goals from the team that currently has 13 points.

The punishment means SC Villa will pay the next five home games in a closed stadium.

This means the games against KCCA FC, Maroons, UPDF , Onduparaka and BUL will be played at a neutral ground behind closed doors.

The FUFA competitions disciplinary panel also issued a suspended deduction of two points and two goals to SC Villa if they fail to identify and avail the individual culprits in the November 15 game violence.

“…SC Villa is to avail to the competition disciplinary panel the individual culprits and all relevant details that orchestrated the hooliganism for onward transmission to the match integrity committee for necessary action,” the panel ruled.

The panel however noted that the sanction will be retracted if the club avails the said individuals.

“The club is directed to keep its fans in order as stated in Article 31(10)(f)(iii) above to stop putting the game into disrepute.SC Villa is further directed to undertake the training of a minimum of 30 safety and security stewards by the FUFA human resource capacity building office at their own expense and avail a report to the committee by

31st January 2023.”

The punishment comes a few days after another Uganda Premier League game ended prematurely over fan violence.

It was a chaotic end to the game between Busoga United and Express FC following an 87th minute goal by the visitors.

Following the goal by Allan Kayiwa, the home fans protested the officiation and started pelting stones to match officials prompting the game to end prematurely.