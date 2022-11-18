The Education Minister, Janet Museveni has directed exam body, UNEB to set a special paper for 23 primary seven candidates who missed the PLE exam after their school director who was supposed to transport them to where to sit the exams vanished.

The 23 candidates from St. Christine Primary School in Kakumiro District missed the Mathematics paper after the school director who was supposed to was supposed to chauffeur them to Mpasana Primary School where they were supposed to sit the final exams from vanished and never returned.

The candidates would later in the company of their teachers walk the 15 kilometre journey but arrived one hour and 16 minutes when the exam had already started.

They were not allowed to sit for the Mathematics exams

However, according to the education minister, UNEB must organize a special paper for the 23 candidates.

“I have directed the Uganda National Examinations Board to set a special paper for the 23 Primary Seven candidates from St. Christine Primary School, Kakumiro district, who recently missed their examinations,” Mrs Museveni tweeted on Thursday.

According to a statement by UNEB, a meeting between the exam body and the education minister agreed that there were exceptional circumstances that saw the 23 pupils miss exams and this needed to be rectified by giving them a second chance.

“It was agreed that considering the exceptional circumstances under which the vulnerable candidates missed their examination after fulfilling all requirements, the board administers another mathematics paper to the affected candidates,” UNEB said in a statement.

The exam body however warned that incident is a one off and should never be treated as a precedent set for use in future.