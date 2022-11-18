Nile Breweries Limited has flagged off a road safety campaign in Mpigi to promote safer roads in Uganda ahead of the festive season.

Launched against the backdrop of the recent increase in road carnage, The Ondaba Road Safety Campaign is aimed at raising awareness on road safety, supporting enforcement, and strengthening post-crash care interventions across the country, particularly along the Kampala-Masaka highway, on which many of the accidents have occurred.

“We strive to impact and improve the welfare of communities. Safe roads are critical to the health and well-being of our colleagues, their families, and communities across the globe,” said Onapito Ekomoloit, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director NBL.

“Ondaba calls for road users to be accountable to each other for their road actions. It urges them to “see” each other on the road and stimulate discipline and courtesy hence reducing reckless driving, unsafe road behaviour and curbing road traffic crashes,” he added.

As part of the activities to support enforcement, NBL donated two shelter tents to the Traffic Police along the Kampala Masaka Highway and refurbished and equipped the Accident and Emergency (A & E) Unit at Mpigi Health Center IV to support post-crash care.

The company has also donated a prosthetic leg to an accident victim Reagan Mugweri based in Njeru, ahead of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims this Sunday November 20.

Speaking at the handover of the interventions, Mable Tomusange, the Managing Consultant at Consult Africa Usalama, the implementing partner for the Ondaba Road Safety Campaign revealed that awareness and training interventions will continue throughout the month of November and December.

“We shall be spreading Road Safety awareness on traditional media & social media and training Boda Boda cyclists along a chosen area on Kampala Masaka Highway on road safety and post-crash care as well as painting zebra crossings and modification of black spot areas as advised by our partners,” said Tomusange.