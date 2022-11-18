Johnnie Walker Uganda has launched Give the gift of big flavour campaign aimed at giving whisky enthusiasts an opportunity to give the perfect gift this festive season.

The campaign which was launched this week is set to give whisky lovers and consumers a range of products to choose from, as they show appreciation and share in the merry making with family, friends and workmates this season.

In a bid to make the campaign bigger and more meaningful this year, the brand has set out plans to elevate end of year parties, by sharing Johnnie Walker premium experiences with both consumers and corporate entities.

The 2022 gifting experience will give the person choosing the perfect gift to give, an opportunity to share personalised and intimate messages for their loved ones, that will be engraved on the iconic Johnnie Walker bottles at the JW personalisation studio at Acacia mall, starting December 1.

At the studio, consumers will also get a chance to learn more about the best ways to consume and enjoy their Scotch through mentorships at the Johnnie Walker flavour studio.

Speaking about the campaign, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda emphasised that the campaign is designed to benefit both the person gifting, and the receiver.

“This year we want to make gifting more meaningful, we believe that additional services like engraving and personalisation, will make the gifts more special and memorable, especially for the gift recipients.

On the other hand, the person gifting will be rewarded for choosing Johnnie Walker as the gift to give this festive season. For every purchase, the buyer will walk away with rewards ranging from Johnnie Walker merchandise like hip flasks to duffle bags along with an opportunity to enjoy a mini whisky mentorship.,” Kyokunda said.

Kyokunda also highlighted that beyond tasting and getting tips on the best ways to enjoy Johnnie Walker, the mini mentorships will arm the customers with deeper knowledge about the taste profiles of the different Johnnie Walker products, hence helping them make perfect gift choices for their loved ones and friends. Kyokunda added that this year’s campaign also includes a gifting offer for corporate companies and groups.

“We have a couple of after-sale offers for corporate companies and groups of people. We shall go ahead and give them Johnnie Walker experiences that shall range from setting up the Johnnie Walker bars, offering mixologist services, gifts and engraving services,” she added.

The gifting campaign offers will see consumers who purchase from the Deluxe range (Red Label, Black and Double Black) category, walk away with a hip flask and free gift wrapping.

Purchases in the super premium category, that includes Green, Gold and Aged 18 Johnnie Walker products, win luxury weekend bags, free gift wrapping and engraving.

Whisky enthusiasts can access and take part in the campaign at all participating stores like Quality Supermarkets ( Kitende, Naalya and Lubowa), Carrefour Stores (Lugogo, Oasis and Victoria) Standard Supermarket at Garden City Mall), Mega Standard opposite Old Taxi Park and at the Acacia Mall on select days through the month of December.