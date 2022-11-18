Police have provided more details about an attack on Thursday night that saw unknown assailants kill a UPDF sergeant and robbed two gun in Jinja.

Whereas first reports indicated the attack had happened at the entrance to Gaddafi barracks in Jinja, police have said it was a rather a mini-checkpoint that was attacked by the assailants.

“The facts gathered indicate that the assailants took advantage of the location of the mini-check point, distanced about 1km away from the main check point to Gaddafi main barracks, the green cover and the Ambercoat market access, which made the mini-check point a soft target. They attacked the guard, stabbed him to the right chest and also shot him thrice, killing him instantly,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in a statement on Friday morning.

According to Enanga, the assailants who seem to have been monitoring the activities at the mini-checkpoint struck and killed Sgt Eyamu Simon Peter, aged 45 who had been left alone with two guns after his colleague had gone to nearby shops to buy something at around 9pm.

Soldiers and other security personnel who carry out night guard duties usually smoke cigarettes as a way of warming their bodies during the cold weather.

It is expected that this was the same case in Jinja on Thursday night.

Little known to the two UPDF soldiers guarding the mini-checkpoint, they had already got uninvited visitors who were watching proceedings and were ready to strike any time.

When the second guard left for nearby shops, the assailants struck , killing Sgt Eyamu and robbed two guns.

The police statement indicates that the gunmen later fled the scene and never proceeded to the Gaddafi main barracks security checkpoint which is only one kilometer away from the scene where they attacked.

This indicates that the assailants were interested in guns but had to take advantage of a soft target like the mini-checkpoint and could not dare the main checkpoint at the entrance of the barracks where they could easily be repulsed .

“Our joint regional security task teams responded immediately upon learning about the incident and cordoned off the area. An immediate search, with the use of K9, led to the arrest of one suspect who was found hiding in a trench. The second UPDF guard who left his beat at the mini-check point, is also arrested for further interrogation,”Enanga said.

He noted that security has deployed full investigative resources , to reconstruct and document the scene.

“ Our joint intelligence and operational teams are also building on their intelligence aimed at identifying and pursuing the assailants.”

Similar incidents

The incident in Jinja is the third in less than a month where assailants aim at security personnel.

Earlier this month, armed assailants attacked Busiika Police station in Luweero district in an incident that happened at around 7pm.

Here, the armed assailants who were numbering between six and seven or thereabout approached Busiika town and ordered locals to close their shops.

These later emerged from three different sides, two in front and one from behind, were armed with a pistol and guns and shot at police officers at the station.

Two officers were killed on the spot whereas a civilian who had come to report a case and another police officer were injured.

In the wee hours of Monday morning unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle fired shots at a police post at Kensington Apartments in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb but lucky enough, no one was injured.

The three incidents show that the attackers target security personnel or installations which seem to either be isolated or are not in a position to defend themselves or get backup immediately.

Security has since blamed a new rebel group named Uganda Forces for Coalition Change to be behind the attack, especially the incident in Busiika.