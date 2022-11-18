Police have started investigations into circumstances under which unknown armed assailants on Thursday night attacked a military facility in Jinja killing a UPDF soldier and later robbed two guns.

A statement release by police indicated that the gunmen attacked a UPDF soldier who was manning the entry check point at Gaddafi barracks.

“The alleged attack was against a UPDF officer manning the entry check point at Gaddafi Barracks, who was killed and two guns robbed,” police said.

The incident is the third attack on security installations in a period less than a month.

Earlier this month, armed assailants attacked Busiika Police station in Luweero district at the start of the month.

In the attack that happened at around 7:30pm, a group of assailants who were numbering between six and seven or thereabout approached Busiika town and ordered locals to close their shops.

These later emerged from three different sides, two in front and one from behind, were armed with a pistol and guns and shot at police officers at the station.

Two officers were killed on the spot whereas a civilian who had come to report a case and another police officer were injured.

The police officer has since succumbed to injuries whereas two guns were also stolen.

The attack has since been attributed to a rebel group identified as Uganda Forces for Coalition Change.

On Monday, unknown gunmen tried to launch an attack on a police in Kampala.

In the early morning incident, two armed assailants travelling on a motorcycle fired bullets towards a police post at Kensington Apartments in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

No one was injured .

The attacks on security installations have raised concern among members of the public and security personnel over their safety .

However, security has since noted that that efforts are underway to apprehend the assailants behind the attacks.