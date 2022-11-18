This week, 24 out of 34 workers’ unions under the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) passed a vote of no confidence in Usher Wilson Owere as the body’s chairman general.

Owere who was elected NOTU chairman general in 2008 is accused of incompetence, dictatorship and intrigue.

Speaking to the Nile Post in an interview, Owere insisted he is not going anywhere arguing that there is a certain clique within the union which is fighting him because of being a transparent leader.

Excerpts below:

Who is Usher Wilson Owere?

Usher Wilson Owere was born in Tororo. I went through Labour College. I have also done aviation at Soroti Flying School. I have worked with the Civil Aviation Authority for 27 years as senior airport operation officer. I am also the national chairman of Amalgamated Transport and General Workers Union. I am fighting for the rights of workers because workers have been marginalized for a long time. We really need to see the workers taking over the economy of the country. My dream is to see workers having a good life like any other work force so that they promote development of the country.

You have been accused of a number of issues including intrigue, dictatorship among others at the worker’s union. What is happening?

The issue is not about Owere but it is a diversion to cover up certain people. Our former secretary general Werikhe Peter went for partisan politics. In our constitution we have a clause whereby if you are going for partisan politics and you are the secretary general, you are supposed to get leave and go and if you fail, we can consider you back or we let you go.

But in this case, he went through and he was supposed to relinquish his position (Peter Werikhe is the MP for Bubulo West in Manafwa District). We have waited for over two years now and he is not leaving. So, people started complaining about his absence. The union workers are not getting any assistance.

What steps did you take to resolve the misunderstanding within the union before the situation worsened?

So what I did was we went to the union constitution and looked at what it says in such a situation. I received a lot of petitions from members who cited a number of problems. They said the secretary general is no longer there for them. The members also raised the issue of accountability. The president pledged some money and gave it to the union but he [Werikhe] did not declare all the money. So, people want that accountability.

There are also some funds from donors which he was supposed to account for but (he didn’t).

Who are the other members who are fighting you as you claimed?

He [Werikhe] got one MP who is called Kunihira Agnes. They teamed up because Kunihira is always losing grip on workers because she has been there and maybe she thinks without the secretary general she cannot be there. So they teamed up to (fight me). In the process members are asking the secretary general that ‘we want a forensic audit on you’. So, there he started manoeuvring on how to get me out of the union.

He thinks my presence there is a threat to him. All this is being done to cover up what is happening. We called the first meeting and they influenced members but members wanted him to step down and he refused. So, when he refused, he started playing tricks.

How was the new leadership elected without your consent?

They called for the meeting and the first meeting flopped and the second one did not succeed because he refused to put the governance issue on the agenda. People started to become rowdy and they were very upset with him. People almost fought.

We said let us now postpone this meeting and have elders together with our members of Parliament so that we try to resolve this issue. When we had a meeting with our MPs and some elders, we resolved to continue with dialogue.

Him and Kunihira decided that we should go for the meeting. We agreed on the agenda and immediately after my communication in that meeting he grabbed the microphone from me and he told people that he would step down.

He wanted people to elect new leaders during that very meeting. So, we decided to postpone it for 14 days so that after 14 days we go in for elections and that is what we agreed to.

After that he tried to push for another meeting and the ministry told them that they can’t hold a meeting before having a dialogue. The letter was written to them.

You were seen addressing the journalists on the verandah of your office not from inside. Have you been pushed out?

I am not kicked out. I want to take you through the process of kicking somebody out of the union. First of all, the meeting was illegal and the minister actually advised them to postpone that meeting. There was also a court order addressed to the person who was supposed to call that meeting. The meeting they held; it is called extra-ordinary general council which is not an event in our constitution. So, it is just a club of people who met and had a cup of tea and talked about themselves.

What is the mandate of NOTU?

NOTU is an umbrella organisation of all the 34 unions affiliated to it and their role is to monitor and ensure that the interests of workers in this country are properly handled.

What are some of the major challenges that you have been encountering in the line of your duties?

One of the challenge is that some unions that want to (hijack) it. Some leaders want to keep the union in their pockets.

Leaders who are supposed to be more focused on the issues of work, are not doing it. By the way some of them even picked money from some employers and I compromised. So, you will see that workers are left in suspense. I want workers to be defended at all levels.

What are some of the achievements that you registered during your reign as the leader of the union?

First of all, I found NOTU when it was not known. It was without membership. We have raised close to 3 million members. Secondly, we now have a home of the union after many years. By the time we came in we found NOTU with only 20 affiliates but now we have 34. We managed to ensure that the minimum wage was passed although it has not been implemented because the president has not yet signed it.