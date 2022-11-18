The World Bank is currently reviewing the progress of key infrastructure projects in the West Nile region, assessing the quality work by contractors.

The projects under implemented through the USMID AF Programme in the refugee window are worth $60 million.

The projects cover the local governments of Arua, Yumbe, Terego, Obongi, Moyo, Adjumani, Madi-Okolo, Kitgum and Lamwo.

Stephen Ajalu, a senior urban development specialist leading the team said: “for effectiveness, the respective components under this (USMID – AF) Programme need to ensure that the capacities within local governments are tapped so as to take charge of these projects.”

Some of the projects under review are: markets, resource centres and roads within the refugee hosting districts is important a head of the 2023.

“We have discussed with the Ministry of Finance on the funding delays, due to the return of unspent monies to the consolidated fund,” the World Bank team leader stressed.

Ajalu, stressed that addressing the challenges within the project is important.

“The issue of capacity needs to be resolved and with many of the projects that we have, it is necessary to have this streamlined,” he said.

Yumbe District in West Nile region is the largest recipient of the World Bank intervention for the refugee hosting districts; under the USMID project.

Yumbe LCV chairman Abdul Mutwalib said their interest is to continue reaping from the experience on such infrastructure support including how best to overcome the challenges they face on the ground.

He expressed concern that while, Yumbe was allocated Shs 32 billion under the USMID AF programme.

He explained that with a refugee population of 246,000 in addition to the host population of nearly 670,000, Yumbe’s infrastructure is stretched to the limit.

“The ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development needs to release the held back resources,” Mutwalib appealed.

Yumbe has four lots under the USMID AF Programme including construction of four playing fields with two in progress, six resource centres all in progress and five markets all in progress.

Jildo Onzima, a senior resident of Yumbe, and who donated the project land in Lomunga for the construction of a resource centre called on the contractors to speed up the civil works.

The Commissioner for Urban Development in the Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development, Joseph Padde, said the challenge of delayed implementation of some of the projects is being addressed.

“We are already supporting the implementing units with additional capacity in designing and physical planning. This had partly affected commencement of some of the project; leading to sweeping back of funds from the implementing units to the consolidated fund ” he said.

Tom Ojuka, the Acting Programme Coordinator of the USMID AF Programme, lauded the implementing local governments for the progress so far.

“Arua is a shining star of this programme. We are really glad at the good work that is being done. We would like other local governments and municipalities to follow suit,” Ojuka said.