The Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) has received 71 units of blood from the staff of Protea Hotel Kampala as part of the “Serve 660; Doing Good in Every Direction.”

The campaign that seeks to create a positive and sustainable impact in society brought together some of Simba Group’s partners like Simba Telecom, hotel guests, and corporate executives to donate blood.

Speaking during the occasion, Samuel Wantate, UBTS Nakasero Blood Bank team lead, emphasized that that blood transfusion is critical in saving lives and appealed to more people to come forward and donate blood.

“Every so often, blood donation is needed to save the lives of those involved in accidents especially motor accidents which are on a sharp rise, mothers who excessively bleed during childbirth, and those with medical conditions such as cancer, sickle cells, anemia, and blood disorders,” Wantate said.

He noted that blood donations do not only save the lives of those in need of the transfusion but also help the donors to have healthier lives by minimizing the risk of hypertension, heart attack, blood clots, and unnecessary weight gain.

“After donations, the blood is screened against transfusable infections such as HIV/AIDs, syphilis, and others, then taken to the Nakasero Blood Bank, Mengo Blood Bank, and other regional blood banks across the country where the blood is then accessible, at no cost.”

Phiona Nabisere, the Operations Manager for Protea Hotel Kampala also underscored the importance of such initiatives.

“We believe in the importance of making a positive contribution to the community and not only limiting our activities and endeavors to reach excellence in the hospitality sector. Our aim is to make valuable contributions to the society we live in as much as possible, and we intend to hold this activity annually as a healthy exercise to encourage further participation.”