NBS Sport, Uganda’s first-ever 24-hour sports channel, has officially committed Shs 200 million to the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon slated for Sunday, 20th November .

Under the package NBS Sport will cover the marathon wall to wall and also promote the event using both mainstream and online platforms.

This year’s marathon themed “Run for Babies,” will be broadcast live for Ugandans unable to partake to watch proceedings at their convenience.

Joseph Kigozi, General Manager of NBS Sport said Next Media is delighted to use the biggest and only sports platform aimed at Championing Ugandan Sport to foster social change.

“As the home to all sports production from golf, rugby, pool, boxing, rally, athletics, and more, we are proud to work with MTN to produce a world-class marathon but also play a role in helping mothers and babies live a better life”, Kigozi said.

Inaugurated in 2014, the MTN Kampala Marathon has been a mainstay on the Ugandan sports calendar and a major springboard for East Africa’s elite athletes. I

Sylvia Mulinge, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, said that the proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall be used to upgrade maternal and newborn health services in the selected health facilities across the country.

“As a continuation to the tremendous impact that the Marathon has achieved over the past years, this year’s marathon proceeds shall similarly be dedicated to further improving the selected maternal and neonatal health facilities by refurbishing and equipping them to save the lives of mothers and babies,” Mulinge said.

NBS Sport is Uganda’s first-ever and only 24-hour sports television station, shaping the narrative through Live coverage and sports analysis, current affairs, events, business, entertainment, and more around the country and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT