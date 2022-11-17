Medics have urged men to accompany their expectant spouses for antenatal care visits to hospitals.

“Male involvement in antenatal care is to help the couple get to know their wellbeing when they get tested for HIV, Hepatitis and syphilis but the man gets to know how to care for the pregnant spouse. The man will get to know what the pregnant spouse needs to eat, dress and above all to help him with chores at home,” said Elizabeth Mutesi, the nurse in charge of antenatal and postnatal clinics Kawempe Referral Hospital in Kampala.

Speaking as Travelport Uganda distributed over 200 mama kits to teenage pregnant women at the hospital on Thursday.

Mutesi explained that men accompanying their spouses helps the latter get comforted in regards the care they receive from their lovers.

This she said helps in safe delivery.

“In knowing how to provide for the pregnant woman and escorting her for antenatal visits, it helps in a good understanding of each other at home. The man will get to know how the women are feeling while pregnant and will assist her out.”

She noted that during antenatal visits, the pregnant women are educated about the importance of the visits at an early stage, help them prepare for delivery, testing and knowing their health status, education on hygiene and diet among other issues.

The in-charge of antenatal clinics explained that when such information is given out to pregnant women in the presence of their spouses, it creates a special bond between the couples which also helps in ensuring safe delivery.

The donation

According to Doreen Nansamba the General Manager of Travelport Uganda Limited, a company dealing in travel technology company for traveler sellers like travel agents, tour operators, they decided to give back to teenage mothers as a way of supporting them.

“We have given them mama kits as part of our corporate social responsibility activities and giving back to communities. The kit includes surgical requirements in the process of giving birth, bed sheets and gloves and other equipment required in the labour suit,”Nansamba said.

She explained that Travelport focused on pregnant teenage mothers because they thought these are in dire need of the mama kits to help them in safe delivery.

“We chose Kawempe hospital because it receives one of the biggest numbers of pregnant mothers within the country and it is an opportunity for us to reach out to bigger numbers for a bigger impact.”

She said they will continue giving out to other vulnerable groups of people as part of the efforts to give back to community.