Officials in Kitgum have expressed concern over delays by a Chinese contractor in completing multi-billion roads under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Program (USMID) funded by World Bank.

In 2021, China Railway 18 Bureau Group Company Limited undertook a shs16 billion contract to construct seven roads measuring 2.92km including Lakidi Road, Philip Adonga Road, Janani Loum Road, Kitgum Road, Tom Apila and Oneka Roads in the Central division and Aya Hellen Dean located in Pandwong division.

China Railway 18 Bureau Group Co. Ltd won the contract after beating other Chinese companies including Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd, Sea Tape For Trade and Investment Co Ltd as well as Chongqing International Construction Corporation(CICO) .

However, according to officials in Kitgum led by Thomas Oketayot, the leader of the district development forum, there has been a delay which has gone on for six months.

He noted that the contractor was given a four-month extension of up to November 30 but still has failed to complete the roads but requested for up to January 30 to be able to finish the work.

“The contract period was ending in November this year. Now it has been extended again,” Oketayot told local media.

Alex Abonga, the Kitgum Municipality engineer said unless the contractor is given an extension, the construction works cannot be finished.

Zhang Zhiwei, the Commercial Manager of China Railway 18 Bureau Group asked that the officials ought to be patient with the company to enable them complete the construction works.