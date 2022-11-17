Gal Sport Betting recently gone live with the above promotion where users will be winning lots of mega prizes before and during the World Cup period.

The promo was launched on November 2, 2022 and will run up to December 20 where every user or customer betting UGX 6,000 or more will stand a chance to win lots of valuable prizes.

These Mega Prizes include motor bikes commonly known as Boda Bodas, Sofa sets, refrigerators, flat screen TVs, smart phones, gift humpers and many more

A total of more than 100 customers are expected to win in this LUMBA OVIMBE MU KYENSI YONNA promotion.

All you have to do is Sign up or log in at www.gsb.ug to opt in and play UGX 6,000 or more to stand a chance to win during the World Cup