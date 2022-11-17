As Christmas draws near, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) frontline workers have received an early festive delivery of food items that was promised to them during the Frontliner’s Appreciation Day, on October 12.

The frontline workers include; gardeners, street sweepers, drainage cleaners and the garbage collectors. Others are the Traffic Wardens and law enforcement officers.

In partnership with Mandela Millers, KCCA offered 10,000kg of maize flour which was handed over to by Robert Bashasha, the head of marketing Mandela Group.

Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA executive director while receiving the food, applauded Mandela Group for its unending support to the authority activities.

“We are so delighted to see Mandela Group coming on board to support our unsung heroes. They do a great job to keep the city clean and smart, but rarely get recognised,” Kisaka said.

Kisaka blessed the frontline workers for their continued commitment to cleaning the city and foregoing sleep in the morning to ensure the city is smart.

“You have done a great job in the city, may God bless you. We want to call upon more business people to support you and teach you on how to engage in business and build your saccos,” Kisaka said.

The workers were also given Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) that included helmets, gloves, gumboots and reflector jackets.

Herbert Bashasha, the head marketing Mandela Group, said the frontline workers are unsung heroes who need to be celebrated by all city dwellers.

“Imagine one day without these people turning up to clean the city. We will not wear these suits in a dirty city,” Bashasha said.

ADVERTISEMENT