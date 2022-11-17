The driver of a Range Rover Sport looked on helplessly as his car caught fire and burnt to ashes along Masaka road on Thursday morning.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima, the incident happened at around 8:40am when a Range Rover Sport registration number UAS 066Q blue in colour being driven by Joshua Emorut Egweu, a resident of Mutungo in Kampala caught fire at Jandira Kayabwe Town Council in Mpigi district along Kampala/ Masaka highway.

“It is alleged that the car developed a mechanical fault and smoke began fuming from the engine. This prompted the driver to park off the road upon being alerted by other motorists,”Nampiima said.

She explained that efforts by locals to put out the fire were futile and both responders and the driver looked on helplessly as they watched the vehicle burn to ashes on the road.

Past incidents

This is yet another incident involving a car suddenly developing a mechanical problem that sees it catch fire.

In April, a Toyota Hiace, commonly known as drone registration number UBB 598B suddenly caught fire at around 10pm in Nakawa.

Eyewitnesses said that the vehicle which was moving slowly suddenly came to a halt before smoke started coming out and later caught fire that burnt it to ashes.

The driver had to smash one of the windows in order to escape the fire after the doors failed to open.

In another incident, a salon car caught fire shortly after parking near Absa Bank branch in Masaka City in August .

Experts attribute the accidents to faults on the electrical wiring systems of the vehicles that lead to the ignition of fire.