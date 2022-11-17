Ten people have been injured, some severely, in an accident that occurred this morning in Busembatia town along the Iganga-Mbale high way.

An eye witness told us that a commuter taxi, popular known as a “drone” Reg No. UBK317P carrying 12 passengers lost control and over turned after one of its tyres burst.’=

The police spokesperson for Busoga East SP Diana Nandawula confirmed the accident, saying that the injured were rushed to Iganga general hospital. By press time, no death had been confirmed.