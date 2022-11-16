Fred Maiku from Moyo district in Northern Uganda has been named among the winners of this year’s Art Master Africa competition organized by Bic.

The competition under the theme Celebrating Africa encouraged artists to create artwork that represents their personal identity as well as their unique perceptions of the African continent and its diverse cultures using the Bic ballpoint pen.

The competition saw three winners and six other national winners from countries across the region including South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Morocco, and Tunisia were announced.

Winning pieces were chosen out of a total of 6,574 pieces submitted marking a significant increase from last year.

Maiku was the winner from Uganda for his artwork titled ‘Celebrating Africa in harmony with wildlife’ and was awarded $500 during a function held at African Queen Limited headquarters in Namanve.

African Queen Limited are the official distributors of Bic ball pens in Uganda.

“I was informed of this competition of using Bic ballpoint pens to draw art pieces by a friend at campus. I then took a shot at it. Here I am,” Maiku said.

According to Richard Mugenyi, the Country Manager for Bic in Uganda, the competition provides a platform to showcase African talents.

“We are proud to have established a platform that helps to recognise and shed a stronger light on artistic talent in Africa. It is not about making money and profits but we care about people who have sustained this business for over 100 years. Through activities like this we get to recognize the people who use our products and especially those blessed with talent,”Mugenyi said.

Enock Etyang, the Chief Finance Officer for African Queen Limited, with the winner being from Moyo in Northern Uganda is a pointer to the diversity in talent that this country has.

“Last year we had someone from a different part of the country and I hope the next winner will be from another part of the country. As a business, ours is to support not only on the commercial side but also on the social side,”Etyanga said.

He challenged Ugandans to “pull up their socks” to ensure the overall prize of $2,000 returns home.

Winners

The Art Master Africa competition organised by Bic under African Queen Limited was first held in South Africa in 2017, before it expanded to all African countries in 2019.

This year, in first place artist Nosakhare Igbinosa won with his portrait titled ‘Bona’ whereas Hezekiah Okon with a portrait titled ‘Proudly an African’ came second; and artists Moses Ojeleye with portrait titled ‘Amaka’, and Dumbor Debeeh with portrait ‘Echoes of joy’ were announced in third place.

The national winners across Africa include Proudly an African by Hezekiah Okon(Nigeria), also the second place Art Master Africa winner, Fred Maiku from Uganda, African Culture portrait by Griffin Lundi from Kenya, Imwe hamwe na Kamere (One with Nature) by Romeon Mwiseneza from South Africa , Mother Africa by Essadik Laila from Morocco and Africa with my pen by Mouhamed Boudhri from Tunisia.

Each of the national winners got $500 and the continental winner got $2000.