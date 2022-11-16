The Chairman General for the National Organisation Trade Unions Usher Wilson Owere was yesterday defenestrated from office citing a vote of no confidence motion moved by the organisation’s council.

At least 24 Labour Unions of the NOTU governing council voted to withdraw confidence from Owere accusing him of failure to resolve issues in NOTU and mismanagement.

Owere is also accused of dictatorship, hence he was consequently replaced with Bubuulo West MP Stephen Mugole.

After he was informed of the developments, Owere insisted that he is still the Chairman General as the process to vote him out is illegal and based on a political witch-hunt.

Owere says some members of the Council are running away from accountability issues and want to find their way into the office so as to hijack the law.

Following the defenestration of Owere, he was locked out of the office and even when he arrived for duty on Wednesday morning, he found nowhere else to operate his business except the veranda, where he sat and vowed not to leave office.

“This indiscipline will not be tolerated; we must make sure this organisation remains the best in Uganda and East Africa,” Owere said.

He said that the delegates’ conference of December 21st is the only one mandated to throw him out of office not “meetings in hotels where members have been given money”.