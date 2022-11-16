Police in Kole district has arrested Moses Ongom, a resident of Beiko village, Opeta parish, Aboke Sub-County on allegations of killing two people at his home.

The deceased have been identified as Ambrose Okwir and Connie Adong, cousin and wife to the suspect respectively.

It is alleged that the suspect killed the two after finding them having an affair at his home.

According to the police spokesperson for North Kyoga, Patrick Jimmy Okema, the murder incident happened on November 14, after the suspect found the two in bed together.

”The suspect took the law into his hands and stabbed both of them with a knife several times killing them instantly,” Okema said.

He added, “A case of murder has been registered at Kole CPS. The scene of the crime has been visited by a team led by the OC Station of Kole, photographs were taken, a sketch map was drawn and statements from relevant witnesses were recorded,”

Okema further noted that the knife used by the suspect in committing the crime has also been recovered and exhibited pending submission to GAL and DNA for analysis.

Meanwhile, both bodies have been conveyed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital’s mortuary pending postmortem, while the suspect is in police custody at Kole CPS.

Following the incident, the mouthpiece cautioned married couples to always respect other people’s relationships to avoid such incidents from happening.

”We appeal to married and cohabiting couples to be careful when responding to the challenges in their homes and learn to respect our relationships, develop a heart of trust, and avoid extramarital affairs,” Okema appealed.