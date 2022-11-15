The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has revealed that the country spends over Shs 2 billion annually to replace vandalised power lines on average.

In a statement, Sidronius Okaasai Opolot,the minister of state for Energy stated that their attention has been drawn to the increased vandalism of the electricity infrastructure.

For a while, he said the vice occurred randomly within isolated black spots but on a small scale.

However, the minister said the scale and scope of vandalism have intensified into a systematic and well coordinated organised crime syndicate.

“The increase in the vice’s magnitude affects completed lines and ongoing projects,”he said.

Over the weekend, two 132kV transmission lines from the Jinja-based 180MW Nalubale and 200MW Kira Hydropower Plants were vandalised, leading to extensive power blackouts in central and western Uganda.

Opolot said the rampant vandalism of electricity infrastructure remains a major impediment to delivering quality and reliable power supply, especially to critical sectors such as health and manufacturing.

“It equally increases power project development costs, frustrates efforts to expand the grid and accelerate access to electricity services for all Ugandans, and has overall effects on the economy,”he said.

He said the sector has been forced to commence power load-shedding of about 104MW, effective November 13, 2022.

He appealed to the general public to desist from acts of vandalism of electricity infrastructure to enable the government deliver affordable and reliable electricity to all Ugandans.