Roke Telkom, a Ugandan home-grown public service provider for data communications services has improved its Roke at Home packages by removing all the data limits and bundles.

All Roke Telkom customers are set to experience fast internet speeds of up to 20Mbps without any data bundle limits on the Roke at Home packages which include; Roke Home Standard, Roke Home extra, and Roke Home Turbo. There has been a revision with the prices as well with the least package starting from as low as Ugx. 112,000.

Roger Sekaziga, the chief executive officer at Roke Telkom said the alignment of their products from a bandwidth perspective comes with improved technology and much better speed meaning that the customers can enjoy their monthly Roke internet subscription without data expiry.

“The difference between our earlier service and the new development is that your internet data will not get exhausted during the month of subscription. Our service delivery mode will be wireless or fiber, depending on the customer location and coverage area,” he said.

“We have listened to your feedback and dug into our toolbox and hope that with your support we will continue to build on Roke’s primacy as a locally owned ISP.”

He said the new improvements have been set out to address issues like slow internet speeds, depleting data bundles and signal interference.