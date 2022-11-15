Prudential Uganda through its medical insurance arm, has handed over a sponsorship package worth Shs 70 million to facilitate MTN Kampala marathon.

The insurance company stated that the move will help to provide free health check-up services for all the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MTN Kampala marathon which is scheduled for November 20 will support the improvement of neonatal and maternal health services across the country.

Officials told the Nile Post that the sponsorship offers emergency and health care services for the pre-run and during the marathon run.

The chief health officer at Prudential Uganda, Paul Nagemi, expressed their commitment to ensuring that runners receive the required health checks and emergency services needed to keep them safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At Prudential, our purpose is to help people make the most out of life and it gives us great joy to see that through our health insurance offering, we are able to help all the runners access the much needed health checks and emergency care services before and during the run,” he said.

Martin Sebuliba from MTN expressed his gratitude to Prudential and its partners who have committed to supporting the runners with health checks and ensuring that they will be in a physically fit form to run.

“It is important that our runners are sure they are in good health as they prepare for the marathon, even during the race,” he said.

Runners who have paid for their MTN marathon kits will get free BMI and ECO tests for free at select C-Care (IMC) clinics.

Sebuliba said that proceeds from this year’s marathon shall be used to upgrade maternal and newborn services in four selected health facilities across the country.

The beneficiary health facilities include Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus those in Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kabong (Karamoja sub-region).