The Ethiopian Embassy has recognized ten Ugandans as “ Friends of Ethiopia” for outstanding contribution and solidarity with Ethiopia and its people at a critical time.

This was on Saturday during an appreciation and recognition program for the Ethiopians living in Uganda and friends of Ethiopia, held at the Ethiopian Embassy in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, Alemtsehay Meseret extended her great appreciation to Ugandans who showed profound solidarity to Ethiopia and its people at various times. She said they acted as a voice for Ethiopians and resolutely opposed the extreme pressure and interference on the country in the spirit of African brotherhood.

The ambassador recognised some of them as true friends of Ethiopia and extended an appreciation for their strong gesture of solidarity.

Meseret also appreciated Ethiopians and Ethiopian origins living in Uganda for responding positively to national calls made at various times and standing on the side of their country and its people at a time of significant need.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ambassador also briefed the attendants on the current peace agreement signed in South Africa between the Ethiopian Government and TPLF and the consecutive declaration of senior commanders on Executive Plan signed in Kenya.

Meseret revealed the commitment of the Ethiopian government to the implementation of the peace deal per the terms agreed upon and the signs of progress made so far.

At the event, Kungu Adam Al-Mahadi, a media expert and political analyst, expressed that he observed distorted media presentations on facts and issues of Ethiopia and was pressurized to fight the one-sided and unbalanced stories of international media.

Ugandan activist, Matuba Job Richard, called on Africans to unite to keep the interests of the continent and to withstand external interference.

Furthermore, he admired Ethiopians for standing together and resisting external interference, and their resolve for African solutions to African problems as affirmed in the recent peace deal.

In her closing remarks, Ambassador Meseret called on Ethiopians to further strengthen their contribution to their country, and friends of Ethiopia to stand firm for the truth and to promote the reality and good image of Africa.