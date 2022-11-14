Security have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which unknown gunmen tried to launch an attack on a police in Kampala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the attempted attack happened at a police post at Kensington Apartments in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

“The incident happened at around 1am when our officers who were on duty heard two gunshots and a speeding motorcycle. The gunshots had been directed at police through a glass window which was shattered. Lucky enough, none of our officers was injured,” Owoyesigyire said.

The Kampala Police spokesperson explained that it has since been established that the attempted attack and shooting was carried out by two assailants riding on a motorcycle.

“They just shot at the post and continued riding. One was a rider and another passenger. We are using our CCTV cameras and private CCTV footage to get the number plate of the motorcycle as investigations continue.”

Owoyesigyire said whereas no one has been arrested so far, statements have been recorded from many witnesses but noted police will be enhancing security at all police posts and stations around Kampala as well as enhancing patrols.

The development comes exactly two weeks after armed assailants attacked Busiika Police station in Luweero district at the start of the month.

In the attack that happened at around 7:30pm, a group of assailants who were numbering between six and seven or thereabout approached Busiika town and ordered locals to close their shops.

These later emerged from three different sides, two in front and one from behind, were armed with a pistol and guns and shot at police officers at the station.

Two officers were killed on the spot whereas a civilian who had come to report a case and another police officer were injured.

The police officer has since succumbed to injuries whereas two guns were also stolen.

The attack has since been attributed to a rebel group identified as Uganda Forces for Coalition Change.

The incident also comes on the backdrop of phasing out and merging of several police posts around Kampala, Ssezibwa and Katonga regions as police pilots a new policing model which will be based at the sub-county.

With the new model, 20 police officers will be based at the sub-county police station to deal with crime and other emergencies in the sub-county.

Some sections of the public have however complained over the new model that they say has left them vulnerable to criminals since police posts have been removed and merged to form one police station.

However, police insists that merging the posts is strategic to avert incidents like in Busiika where the station was attacked by armed assailants and guns stolen.