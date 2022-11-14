Security has asked Ugandans to remain vigilant as the country remembers the first anniversary of the November, 16 twin blasts in Kampala.

On November, 16 last year, suicide bombers detonated two explosives targeting the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue killing over five people including police officers whereas several others were left critically injured.

Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the attacks.

With two days to the anniversary on Wednesday, security said although there is no specific threat, members of the public ought to be extra vigilant and cautious to avoid a repeat of the events of last year.

“Terrorists have a philosophy of conducting repeat attacks during anniversaries. It is against that background that we want to call upon Ugandans and visitors as we approach November, 16,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.

Following the attacks, Islamic State(IS) claimed that three suicide bombers had taken part in the twin blasts, adding that this was a punishment to Uganda for participating in the war against the terrorist group in Central Africa.

The United States last year officially linked IS to Allied Democratic Forces terrorist group operating in eastern DRC.

This was after ADF swore allegiance to IS and has since changed name to Islamic State in Central Africa Province (ISCAP).

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson noted that last year’s attacks should continue Ugandans to come together to fight terrorism in all its forms in bid to ensure a safe country but also uphold values of liberty, dignity and togetherness.

He however noted that Ugandan security will always be ready to fight terrorists within and outside the country.

“We have continued to carry out counter terror operations which shows our resolve to deal with terrorists. In these operations we have foiled several attacks, arrested over 35 suspects and 23 of these have been charged to court, several Improvised Explosive Devices recovered. We have dismantled several domestic ADF cells,”Enanga said.

“We are continuously pursuing those involved in terror recruiting, financing and radicalizing children. The suspects arrested are not targeted because of beliefs, ideology or religion but because of conspiracy and engagement in violent acts against Ugandans.”

The joint security spokesperson urged members of the public to continue being vigilant as they go about their activities.

World Cup

With a few days to the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar, the police spokesperson also asked members of the public to be vigilant to avoid a repeat of the 2010 Lugogo twin blasts that left over 75 people dead and several others injured by twin blasts at Lugogo Rugby grounds and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kampala.

Enanga urged owners of entertainment centres, bars, cinema halls and all other places which are to screen World Cup games to put in place security measures like walk through metal detectors and other checkpoints at the entrances of the venues.

“All venues should have security management plans working with police. Ensure access controls like entrance and exit are in place but also there should be sufficient staff numbers to cope up with large crowds. Avoid overcrowding, check all fire exits, look at suspicious behaviours of persons but in case of anything, call police,” Enanga urged.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar will be held between 20 November and 18 December.