The deputy secretary general of the NRM, Rose Namayanja, has challenged parents to focus on the moral upbringing and mentorship of their children, as they grow up to face the world.

Namayanja implored the locals of Nabwendo village in Kikandwa sub-county in Mityana district at the weekend while attending a mock graduation of top-class pupils at Good Foundation primary school.

“Don’t focus so much on the property that your children will bequeath or inherit; instead, offer them proper guidance, and mentorship to realize their own greater dreams,” she said.

She challenged parents to offer the best education to both boys and girls without discrimination, saying that both genders are equally important in the community’s development and transformation.

Namayanja was in the company of her husband, Charles Nsereko, together with NRM’s Vice Chairman for the Central Region and former Minister, Godfrey Kiwanda.

Earlier, the trio attended a fundraising ceremony for Nakawere Seventh day Adventist Church in Kalangalo subcounty to raise money for the construction of a new church building.

Namayanja, on behalf of the secretariat, donated 90 bags of cement towards the exercise and pledged more support.

“The SDA church has been fundamental in the moral growth and fabric of Ugandan society, and everyone looks up to them,” Namayanja said.