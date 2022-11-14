The Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Geoffrey Katisigazi has dashed to Luwero police jurisdiction to apparently assess the security situation in the district months and weeks after unknown gunmen attacked a police checkpoint and a police station respectively.

According to news from the Police, Maj Gen Katsigazi made the dash to Luwero areas on Monday afternoon, visiting scenes where the crimes happened and holding closed-door meetings with police brass in the place.

The visit by Katsigazi follows the attack on a police post in Busika, Luwero two weeks ago where unknown gunmen killed two police officers – Moses Ongol and Alex Wagaluka, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at Busiika Police Station and also made away with two guns.

Two months earlier, unknown gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Kiwumpa along the Kampala-Gulu highway and hacked an officer to death before making off with two guns.

In the wake of the attacks, Maj Gen Katisgazi said that the people behind the attacks are a new rebel group that think they can change the government by force. He said these target the police posts where officers are absent.