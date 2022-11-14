By Michael Woira

The personality and qualities of political leaders has long been acknowledged as an important element of politics and influence on political attitudes and behavior. There are so many things that we look at as voters to know whether our leaders suit us or not and whether they are just populists or attention seekers who always want their presence to be felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s now a vise in Uganda for many politicians to keep themselves in the media whether for a good cause or even a bad cause as long they appear in news and on their voters Television. All they now think is accounting for their presence and they think that can only be felt by appearing everywhere and talking about everything.

With the presence of social media, we now have all kinds of analysts online, having data and Wi-Fi now qualifies everyone to be an analyst about all issues of importance in the country and that’s how we now have a breed of Social, economic and political commentators like Lumbuye and many other analysts who are misguided and are always feeding people on very false propaganda.

The introduction of social media and clickbait culture have encouraged us to believe that we should comment on everything. But should we really be doing this? I don’t think it’s right for us to be acting wise by being the experts in all kinds of issues. In actual sense, I really think it’s better if we remained silent sometimes especially when it comes to issues that we don’t understand very well other than just to avoid commenting in Ignorance like I see some of our politicians doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

On many occasions I always see comments from some of our politicians and I wonder whether these are really the people we need to have in those offices. Existence of a journalist and a camera in your presence doesn’t require you to be toxic or say statements that are not good for your voters just because you are excited to be in the news. Some times what we see our leaders doing is uncalled for.

Here in Uganda a politician can grab a fellow or beat up someone because they want to be relevant, I saw this when some member of parliament assaulted the vice chancellor of Makerere University and the same fellow threw a way an envelope that was sent to him by the speaker of parliament.

There is a time I also saw a member of parliament beating up a police officer at parliament, in the past is when we also saw members of parliament throwing parliament equipment like they were throwing stones and they all went unpunished. This kind of impunity will always continue happening as long as there are no strict laws in place to curb such arrogance and indiscipline.

I have many opinions about our politics and I rarely share those opinions with friends. But usually, I prefer to keep my mouth shut online and don’t just comment for likes and retweets. I rarely feel like I understand all kinds of political situations well enough to write about them. And truthfully, I really don’t feel like I can trust media outlets enough to provide me with the balanced reporting necessary to allow me to understand what is happening in my country and abroad.

So, just to avoid acting a fool by commenting about everything, I always avoid rushing to comment until I get enough information that I can base on to comment or even write an informed opinion but in our opposition here guys comment about everything, they are experts in all kinds of issues which is laughable.

Yes, there is always a lot happening and many politicians are constantly being put in positions where they should be ready with a response to whatever they don’t like or disagree with. When a public figure especially a politician says something stupid, or when the president or government official says something or posts anything on any social media platform, there’s an enormous pressure to speak up, resist, and take a stand by the opposition. It’s always like if they don’t comment, there followers will abandon them.

Rushing in with guns blazing, and preaching on a shaky foundation isn’t brave or compassionate at all especially if it’s coming from a senior politician or opinion leader. It’s irrationality. So, I just feel like if some of you are tempted to comment about stuff that you don’t understand well, sometimes the best thing you can do is just chill, find something engaging and more productive as you pray for wisdom to have better and researched comments that bring out a better image of you and the people you represent.

I have had discussions with so many friends and opinion leaders from other countries and all they keep telling me is that some of our opposition leaders in Uganda are so ignorant about maintaining our country’s good image because whenever they get chance, they taint the country and make it look like it’s the worst thus blocking a number of investors and opportunities

Politicization is defined as giving a political tone or character to a topic or event. In recent years, this has become the norm in our country. Almost everything that goes down in the news ends up with two sides and media makes sure there is always an argument so that one side loses it to the other and that’s the drama that has made politicians here to comment anyhow without researching. Because political figures are idolized in our society, our people are more likely to blindly follow politicians over experts especially on issues that matter.

I believe that political debates are not problematic and even stubbornly disagreeing on a political issue is not a problem. The problem here lies in the fact that politicization of everything runs so deep in our society and it delays development.

Fellow Ugandans, when every matter that we face together, as a nation, takes on a political nature, we become divided. yet in reality, we should unite as a common force to tackle the issues we face. If all issues are politicized, we cannot effectively solve them and politicization takes us away from facts and is a major actor in the misinformation of our people.

Michael Woira is a patriotic Ugandan