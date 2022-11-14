The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has pledged to support Nuwebiz Foundation, a civil society society organisation in its quest to uplift women owned businesses in Northern Uganda.

The pledge was made by Patrick Ayota, the deputy Managing Director of the NSSF when he visited the foundation’s offices in Oyam district recently.

Ayota commended the women for being hardworking.

“We have seen and heard enough and we are going to work with you which means starting today and for the next five years or so, we must still be working together,” Ayota said.

The executive director of Nuwebiz Foundation, Sharon Okello Nagenjwa, said the organisation’s mission is to bring about economic transformation in the lives of women in Northern Uganda.

She said the partnership with NSSF will go a long way in realising this dream.

“The goal is to encourage the development of local businesses owned by women, ensure their continued sustainability, and provide a market where their products and services can be sold,” she said.

The foundation comprises more than 3,200 different groups of women-owned businesses.

At the function, some of the women groups showcased their products.