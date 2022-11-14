The leadership of Kabale University has sacked, Dr. Lukman Nafiu Aboidum, the Head Of Department of Economics and Statistics over sexual harassment.

This comes months after the university interdicted the Nigerian-born lecturer after reports emerged that he had been demanding sex from some female students in exchange for marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports further indicated that those that refused his advances would be given retakes.

In a letter dated November 9, the the university secretary, Johnson Baryantuma Munono informed Aboidum that the university management had found him guilty of sexual harrasment and unprofessionalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I regret to inform you that the Appointments Board of Kabale University under Min.598/60/AB/2022 found you guilty of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations and professional negligence,” Munono noted.

Munono further informed Aboidum that the university board directed that he be severely reprimanded and his interdiction be lifted.

”The board further resolved not to renew your contract as senior lecturer- Statistics when it expires on November 11, 2022,”

Furthermore, the lecturer was directed to hand over all the university property in his posession to the Dean Faculty of Economics and and Management Science in the prescence of the internal auditor.