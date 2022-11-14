Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and is being forced out of the club.

Ronaldo promised in August he would give his version of life at Old Trafford after failing to secure a move away from United to a club playing in the Champions League, as he had hoped.

The veteran Portuguese has now broken his silence in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

Manchester United have been asked for a response to Ronaldo’s claims.

United, who beat Fulham 2-1 on Sunday, are fifth in the Premier League in manager Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach [Erik ten Hag], but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo has been picked by Portugal in their squad for the 2022 World Cup

Ronaldo says he has no ‘respect’ for Ten Hag

Ronaldo has not played because of an unspecified illness since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 November.

He was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea last month by Ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told Morgan. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The interview will be shown over two nights on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ronaldo also talks to Morgan about the loss of his baby son in April and how touched he was by a tribute paid to him by the Liverpool fans at a game against United at Anfield in the days afterwards.

The whole interview is 90 minutes long but Morgan has written a version for the Sun newspaper in which it is clear the contempt Ronaldo has for how he has found United since he returned to the club amid huge fanfare in August 2021.

“I think the fans should know the truth,” he says. “I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.

“Since [former manager] Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.

“I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things.”

Ronaldo says his view of the club is shared by Ferguson, who was pivotal in his return to Old Trafford from Juventus when it appeared he might join Manchester City.

“He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” added Ronaldo.

“He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that… it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.”

Ronaldo had not ‘heard’ of Rangnick

Ronaldo’s former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was United manager when the Portuguese returned to the club before he was replaced by Ralf Rangnick and then current boss Ten Hag.

On Rangnick, Ronaldo said: “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

Wayne Rooney has criticised former United team-mate Ronaldo’s behaviour this season and the Portugal international also criticised the ex-England striker.

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level,” said Ronaldo.

“I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true…”

Source: BBC