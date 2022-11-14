The Human Resource Managers Association Uganda (HRMAU) has appealed to employers at workplaces to develop policies and programs that promote employment and inclusion of people with disabilities in mainstream programs.

The call was made by the HRMAU Governing Council while congratulating the National Union of Disabled persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) upon making 35 years of advocating for the rights of the Persons with Disabilities.

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) has come from far having taken the first step on November 14th, 1987 with a prime target of empowering persons with disabilities.

Before NUDIPU was formed in 1987, persons with disabilities in Uganda were not involved in the planning and implementation of programmes meant to benefit them.

Mainstream programmes and the environment were constructed in a manner that depicted lack of recognition and sensitivity to their needs.

“On that background, HRMAU congratulates NUDIPU upon the strides achieved in ensuring the visibility of the persons with disabilities and vows to continue partnering with them to combat any form of discrimination and reduce inequalities that undermine the potential of individuals and humanity as a whole,” HRMAU said.

The HRMAU president, Ronald Bbosa noted that it is high time for each person get on board in the fight against discrimination of PWDs since disability isn’t an end itself and not far-fetched.

“Anyone can become disabled at any time, it is not something to be far-fetched, we live with it; It may be you, your most valued employee, husband, wife or your children. it’s a reality of life and therefore we must wake up, appreciate it and incorporate it in all our programs,” Bbosa said.

As such, he appealed to all organizations to adopt policies and programs that are accommodative and inclusive of People with Disabilities.

“Some employers only stop at helping PWDs get a job but when it comes to other internal programs they are left behind. Employees living with disabilities to be given equal opportunity to grow their careers at the work place,” Bbosa said.

Bbosa noted that as an association, they have walked the talk of pushing for inclusion by incorporating sign language in their trainings and events as well as encouraging all their members to do follow suit.

He observed that the association has time and again recognized and appreciated members that are promoting disability issues and have provided them with a platform to showcase what they do.

On such a day, HRMAU applauds a number of individuals and organisations that have done a commendable work towards advancing for the rights of the persons with disabilities.