The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Ramathan Ggoobi has said he believes that small-scale industrial parks like the Tirupati Business Park in Kyebando are a proper business model that will enable SMEs to achieve the much-desired growth.

“We are going to have a conversation on how to take it up forward, especially as a model. These small-scale industrial parks create a plug-and-play kind of stalls where different investors can come in and just start doing business,” Ggoobi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that small-scale industrial parks help investors from spending money on buying land and building factories and offices.

“Instead of getting money to invest in buying land and building structure, these you hire space and you can mortgage overtime and do business,” he explained.

Ggoobi made the observation during a tour of Tirupati Business Park in Kyebando where the proprietors of Tirupati Development (U) Ltd have provided workspaces like offices, warehouses and manufacturing spaces for micro and small industrialists, creating employment and paying taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati Development (U) Ltd has over the last two decades operated the model of small-scale industrial parks having started with Ovino Market and Mall in Kisenyi.

They have since rolled out other properties like Mazima Shopping Mall I, Mazima Shopping Mall II, Tirupati Towers, Tirupati New Mazima, Tirupati Bukoto Shopping Mall, Ovino Market and Namanve Shopping Center.

Ggoobi, who was accompanied by the Senior Presidential Advisor Moses Byaruhanga and was received by Miraj Barot, the Managing Director of Tirupati Group appreciated the idea behind small scale business parks.