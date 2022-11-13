Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has distributed zakat (alms) to over 100 several beneficiaries, saying that the act is one of divine ways that cleanse someone’s wealth and yields blessings for one who offers it

Among those that are supposed to receive the zakah according to Islam are the poor, the needy, orphans, zakah administrators, new Muslims among others

While presiding over the event held at Old Kampala Mosque, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje reminded Muslims that zakah is one of the grand five pillars of the Islamic faith.

“Zakah is one of divine ways that cleanse someone’s wealth. So, had Muslims embraced it deeply in their hearts, there wouldn’t be destitute in communities,” he said.

Mubaje praised the zakah collection department at UMSC for the tremendous efforts in streamlining programmes that has seen many vulnerable people especially widows and orphans benefiting.

He thanked the committed Muslims who are fulfilling the payment of Zakah.

On his part, Ramathan Mugalu, the UMSC secretary general noted that the economic crisis precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak affected Zakah collections.

Dr. Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, head of the Zakah department at UMSC informed the gathering that the department has a good working relationship with other Muslim organisations involved in the distribution of zakah such as One Ummah and Union of Eastern Muslim Scholars.