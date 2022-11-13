A survey done by Makerere University and funded by the Ugandan government has indicated that six out of 10 Ugandans intensely dislike Covid vaccination.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Ministry of Health was set to destroy over 400,000 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines that had been supplied but had not been used.

The expired doses that were to be disposed of were mainly Moderna and a few doses of AstraZeneca.

The ministry in June said about 373,000 doses of Pfizer donated to Uganda were due for expiry by end of the month and another 2.4million were also set to expire by end of July for not being used.

According to a survey by Makerere University, titled “Accelerating covid-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake in Uganda in which a total of 1042 people aged 18 years and above with 226 of these being a special target population of health workers, teachers, security personnel, older members, and workers under risky environment were interviewed from four regions of Uganda in districts of Mukono, Kiboga Kumi, Soroti, Gulu, Amuru and Mbarara and Sheema, most respondents indicated they detest Covid vaccination.

Dr. Kabagenyi Allen was the principal investigator.

“Six out of 10 respondents are hesitant towards Covid vaccination. These said they were not willing to be vaccinated,” said Dr.Kabagenyi.

She explained that whereas the respondents were asked whether they had been vaccinated for Covid, those who said no were asked whether they are willing to get the dose and she says the 60% were adamant on taking the shot.

The survey indicates that the level of education directly correlates with the Covid vaccine hesitancy with those without any formal education adamant to go for the jabs whereas those who attained university education most likely to get vaccinated.

The survey also indicates that a bigger number of the respondents indicated that they would prefer single dose Covid vaccines to those with multiple doses.

Surprisingly, the survey indicated that only 6% of the elderly and those with comorbidities have been so far vaccinated.

“ Of the 226 respondents from the special target population, 36% of health workers had been vaccinated, 39% security personnel had been vaccinated and 15% of teachers had received the Covid jabs,” the report indicates.

“Distance to vaccination points and low awareness of COVID-19 vaccines could be contributing to low uptake among the target population.”

The survey also indicates that eight in 10 parents are ready to vaccinate their children in case vaccines are available.

Reason for hesitancy

The survey however indicates that lack of enough information about the vaccines, traditional beliefs, long distances to vaccination points and the problem of multiple dose vaccines contributed to the hesitancy in Covid vaccination.

“There are vaccines that require one jab like Pfizer for a full dose. For AstraZeneca you get two jabs which means Pfizer is more effective and stronger. So, should you get the dose of AstraZeneca and a dose of Pfizer then in medicine, you will be having an overdose,” one of the respondents said during the survey.

Another respondent from Gulu said, “To me I would opt if it was a single dose once and for all by this time I think like ¾ of the population would have been vaccinated.”

Recommendations

The survey recommends that there is need for new communication strategies need to target the demographic profile of the unvaccinated by using non-governmental personalities and influencers like celebrities and local musicians.

“ Strategies should consider the risk to vulnerable groups and, in respect of younger and unemployed persons, create infotainment products that might reach this audience.”

“There is need for vaccination tracking to determine if strategies are working and it is therefore suggested that this exercise be repeated in another year if the issue continues to be relevant.”

“ We can use the studies’ findings to inform contextualized vaccination programs and information-sharing, ultimately resulting in increased confidence in and uptake of the available vaccines. Further studies on COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and hesitancy should be a priority.”

Statistics

According to statistics last updated over a month ago, 40.0% of Ugandans have so far received at least one dose of Covid vaccination and only 27.1% are fully vaccinated.