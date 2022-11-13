Located in Lweza off Entebbe road in Wakiso district is St.Mary Kevin day and boarding Primary School with a population of about 100 pupils, the largest number of them being orphans.

On a cold Saturday morning, the school received unusual visitors from the Lions Club of Kampala New Century who came to its aid by donating 780 pupil and teachers learners’ books.

According to Brendah Namugga Mubeezi, the president of the Lions Club of Kampala New Century, the donation was supported by Fountain Publishers who responded to a call for Ugandans to donate books to come to the aid of the school for orphans.

“Our main objective is to serve the less fortunate in the community and it is what we are doing now. When we looked at the school library, we realized it was not in a good shape. We ran the “donate a book” campaign on social media to look out for individuals with old books they were not using to donate. When we realized the drive was not picking up we approached several institutions including Fountain Publishers who overwhelmingly supported us,”Namugga said.

She explained that they received over 2400 books from Fountain Publishers, noting that they are set to donate the rest of the books to another school in Masaka.

Other books were got from the French school.

Speaking about the school for orphans in Wakiso, the president of the Lions Club of Kampala New Century said they have done several projects to assist the orphans since 2018, noting that this year they focused on a campaign to ensure improving literacy skills for pupils.

“We did this as a way of helping improve the reading skills of the pupils and also give them materials that support their education. We hope we can contribute something to the wellbeing of the children through education,”Namugga said.

Kampala New Century Lions Club has previously held medical camps, done advocacy and awareness about diabetes and pediatric cancer; provision of scholastic materials to schools, and a menstrual hygiene and management campaign targeting slum areas all over the country.

According to Ronald Kavulu, one of the directors, the school was started in 1996 by Rosemary Kavulu and the husband, Joseph Kavulu to support women and families who had lost loved ones mainly due to HIV/AIDS.

“The school was started to help orphaned children attain basic education but also provide other basic services like health, a place to stay as well as an alternate education mechanisms like vocational skills like tailoring and brick making among others,” Kavulu said.

He explained that the vocational skills were meant to ensure that once the orphaned children leave school and are not able to continue with studies, they can use the skills to fend for themselves.

“Currently we have about 100 pupils from primary one to seven. Usually the parents or guardians bring the children to us and we do due diligence to find out if what they are saying is true that the child is orphaned or in need.”

The school director says in other cases, they subsidise the fees to enable parents pay half to be able to give a chance to the children to attain education.

Commenting about the book donation, Kavulu hailed the Lions Club of Kampala New Century coming to the help of the school with the reading materials.

“Before the donation we had a few curriculum books and in case pupils were learning, they had to share one book. This meant that pupils didn’t have much time with the books. However, with the donation, the impact will be that each child will have a book to themselves and will spend more time with the book, spend more time reading and understanding the concepts in it. That will directly impact in terms of performance,”Kavulu said.

He however called for more support to the school, be it in kind like food, sports equipment and monetary terms to support the pupils to study.